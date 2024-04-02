Delhi liquor policy case: Sanjay Singh gets bail; his wife's first reaction

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.





A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta, and P B Varale ordered the release of Sanjay Singh, who was arrested in October by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The probe agency told the court it had no objection to the bail. The top court, while ordering Singh's release, clarified that it had not expressed anything on merits.

The court also noted that the conditions of Singh's bail would be fixed by the trial court.

AAP MP arrested by ED on October 4

Singh was arrested on October 4 last year by the agency following searches conducted at his residence in Delhi. The agency has alleged that Singh played a key role in the execution of the now-scrapped liquor policy of 2021-22, which the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government allegedly "skewed" to favour certain individuals in exchange for a Rs 100 crore bribe.



AAP Minister Atishi hailed the development as a "big day for democracy."

"In the court proceedings, two important things have come before the people -- ED had no response when the Supreme Court asked where is the money trail; and that the entire case of the ED is based on approvers' statements who were pressured to give statements against Kejriwal," she said.

On Singh's release, his wife Anita Singh, reacted by saying that her happiness is incomplete since "her brothers" ares till in jail. "Until all three of my brothers, Arvindji, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, come out of custody, this happiness is incomplete. This is the victory of truth. I had full faith in the judicial process," she said.

Kejriwal lodged in Tihar Jail

The development is a small win for the AAP, which is grappling with a leadership vacuum due to the arrest of its prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The Delhi CM was arrested by the ED in connection with the case on March 21 and is currently placed in Tihar Jail under judicial custody until April 15.