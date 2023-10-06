Home / Politics / ED summons 2 associates of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise policy case

ED summons 2 associates of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise policy case

Sarvesh Mishra and Vivek Tyagi are expected to be confronted with the evidence seized by the agency during the investigation and it is understood that they will be confronted with Singh too

ED will question all these three persons in front of Sanjay Singh who is in ED custody till October 10. Singh was arrested on Wednesday after a day-long questioning by the ED officials at his Delhi residence.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned two associates of arrested AAP MP Sanjay Singh for questioning in the Delhi Excise policy linked money laundering case, officials said.

Sarvesh Mishra and Vivek Tyagi are expected to be confronted with the evidence seized by the agency during the investigation and it is understood that they will be confronted with Singh too.

The agency will record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Mishra is understood to have reached the ED office on Friday morning in response to the summons.

A Delhi court on Thursday sent Singh to five-day custody of the ED even as the anti-money laundering agency alleged that an accused businessman Dinesh Arora had given Rs two crore cash at the Rajya Sabha MP's residence in two tranches.

Singh has strongly rebutted the claim.

The AAP leader was arrested by the ED on Wednesday in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case and was the second high profile leader after Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister, to be held in this case, in a big jolt to Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Investigation by ED has revealed that he (Dinesh Arora) has given Rs two crore cash at Singh's house on two occasions (Rs one crore at each time), the ED alleged in its remand application. The period when the cash was allegedly given was between August 2021 and April 2022.

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 11:32 AM IST

