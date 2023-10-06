'Red diary conspiracy' hatched at BJP headquarters: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged that the "red diary conspiracy" was hatched at the saffron party's headquarters.

He also claimed that the BJP has no moral right to be in power as it "toppled" elected governments.

"The 'lal diary' conspiracy, which has got fused, was hatched at the BJP headquarters," he said.

The 'red diary' was allegedly possessed by sacked minister Rajendra Gudha, who had claimed that it contained financial transactions of the chief minister.

Gehlot sacked Gudha in July after he criticised his own government in the assembly over crimes against women when the violence in BJP-run Manipur was being discussed.

The Rajasthan chief minister also alleged that Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had conspired to topple his government, apparently referring to the 2020 political crisis stemming from the rebellion of Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs.

Addressing a function at Commerce College in Jaipur, Gehlot hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for targeting the Congress government over the communal riots in Jodhpur.

Referring to the May 2022 communal violence in Jodhpur, Modi asked on Thursday during a rally what the chief minister was doing when Jodhpur was burning. He also sought to know where Congress leaders were when people were dying.

Saying the prime minister's post has some dignity, Gehlot said, "I don't know who briefs him. Not a single person died. There was definitely tension, communal tension. It happened in Karauli and it happened in Jodhpur."



"We want love and brotherhood in Rajasthan. There should be no riots in the name of caste or religion," he said.

Hitting out at the Centre, Gehlot said it is the duty of the Union government to strengthen the states. However, contrary to this, all efforts were made to topple the Rajasthan government.

The chief minister also alleged that the Centre has reduced the state's funds.

Gehlot claimed his government has left no stone unturned to accelerate Rajasthan's development.

During the day, the chief minister released the "Mission 2030" vision document. About 2.50 crore people gave department-wise suggestions to make Rajasthan a developed state by 2030, he said.

Gehlot also announced a one-time payment of Rs 5,000 for gig workers to purchase helmets, uniforms and other items of daily use when they register with the state government and laid foundation stones for works worth Rs 12,700 crore.

The chief minister further announced a 90 per cent fare exemption on Rajasthan Roadways buses for those with monthly passes.

The government will also set up a ministerial employees directorate to handle all works related to ministry staff -- including promotions, transfers and postings -- in different departments, the chief minister said.