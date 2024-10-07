Delhi polls: Kejriwal attacks BJP, says will campaign for PM Modi if

Arvind Kejriwal, national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced on Sunday that he would support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi’s upcoming assembly elections, but only if the BJP introduced free electricity in the 22 states where it holds power.

Kejriwal also challenged the BJP to hold Delhi’s assembly elections alongside those of Jharkhand and Maharashtra in November, asserting that AAP was fully prepared for the contest. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Criticising the BJP’s "double-engine" government model, Kejriwal argued that it had only led to increased inflation, corruption, and unemployment. He further promised to secure full statehood for Delhi if AAP emerged victorious in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking at a public event at Chhatrasal Stadium, Kejriwal accused the BJP of planning to privatise essential services, including water distribution, healthcare, and education, if they came to power in Delhi.

He claimed that the BJP's emphasis on "double-engine" governance was merely an attempt to hand over state contracts to what he described as "Prime Minister Modi’s friend." Kejriwal added that the BJP's strategy had already faltered, referencing the party's relatively lower seat count in the June Lok Sabha elections and its declining performance in states with upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing BJP's barb of 'revadi' politics

More From This Section

Responding to the BJP’s criticisms of ‘freebie politics,’ Kejriwal defended the welfare measures introduced by his government in Delhi, often labelled as "muft ki revadi" (freebies). He explained that these benefits, which include free electricity, water, bus travel for women, pilgrimage for senior citizens, as well as education and healthcare, were funded by taxpayers.

At the event, AAP volunteers distributed packets of six revadis, symbolising each of these benefits. Kejriwal also promised to introduce a seventh scheme soon, offering a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 to all women over the age of 18.

'Never involved in corruption'

Regarding accusations of corruption, Kejriwal maintained that he had always acted with integrity and denied any involvement in graft. He refuted claims by the BJP that ill-gotten money had been used during AAP’s campaigns in Punjab and Goa.

Kejriwal also alleged that his health was endangered during his time in Tihar Jail due to the suspension of his insulin medication for 15 days, claiming this could have led to kidney failure or even death. He questioned whether this was the intended outcome of his imprisonment, which stemmed from the Delhi excise policy case.

'LG raj in Delhi'

In a further attack on the BJP, Kejriwal criticised the handling of law and order in Delhi, blaming what he described as "LG raj" (Lieutenant Governor’s rule) for the city’s problems. He called for the introduction of ‘janata ka shaasan’ (people’s rule) in the capital.

He accused the BJP of being anti-poor, alleging that bus marshals, home guards, and contract workers were dismissed during his time in jail, and that pensions for widows, senior citizens, and Delhi Transport Corporation employees had been halted.