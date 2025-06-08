Despite BJP's 4-engine govt, daughters not safe: AAP on minor's death

The AAP criticised the ruling BJP and its "four-engine" government over the death and alleged sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl in the national capital, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal saying Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be held accountable.
The minor girl's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in northeast Delhi's Nehru Vihar on Saturday, with police suspecting sexual assault based on initial medical observations.
There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.
In a post on X, former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal said the law and order situation in Delhi has been destroyed by the BJP.
"The rape and murder of a 9-year-old innocent girl in Delhi has shaken everyone to the core," he said.
"Even with the BJP's so-called four-engine government, our daughters are not safe. Home Minister Amit Shah and his four-engine government must be held accountable. The daughters of Delhi demand both answers and justice," the AAP supremo posted in Hindi.
The BJP refers to its governments at the Centre and state as "double-engine" governments. The AAP referring to the BJP governments at the Centre and in Delhi as well as the LG office and the MCD calls it a four-engine government.
Echoing similar views, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi posted on X, "Who is responsible for the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Delhi? Who is responsible for the worsening law and order situation?" Despite a four-engine BJP government, "our daughters are not safe", the ex-CM said.
"Where is Chief Minister Rekha Gupta? Where is the Union Home Minister Amit Shah?" she posted in Hindi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app