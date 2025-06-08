Rahul upset over electoral losses: Maharashtra BJP chief on rigging claims

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his allegation of election rigging in the Maharashtra polls, saying that he is "troubled by electoral defeats".

"Rahul Gandhi is troubled by electoral defeats. With these defeats, he keeps making such allegations to hide his own performance and the performance of his party. If I ask Rahul Gandhi, when elections occurred in 2009 when there were governments of his party at the Centre and in the State, there were 7.29 crore voters in Maharashtra during Lok Sabha elections," Bawankule told ANI.

"After that, Maharashtra Assembly elections took place, and there were 7.59 crore voters. So, will we target the then Election Commission? Will we abuse the then Election Commission? You are criticising such a big institution. You want to damage the election process. I think this is a childish move," he added.

Bawankule said that Rahul Gandhi should first study everything, sit with Congress workers and then speak. "I think, if Congress and Rahul Gandhi keep acting like this, they will never be able to win. They are now disappointed because Maha Vikas Aghadi is falling apart in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray is going around with his own alliance, and Sharad Pawar is running his own agenda. So, Congress is fearful in Maharashtra, whether their parties (alliance parties) will continue. So, Rahul Gandhi is building a narrative in view of the upcoming Panchayat elections in Maharashtra," he said.