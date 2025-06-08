Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 06:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AAP govt in Punjab built on foundation of lies, alleges Haryana CM Saini

Speaking to reporters in Sangrur, Punjab, CM Nayab Singh Saini alleged that the Punjab government has completely failed to fulfill the promises it made during the elections

Saini said that in Punjab, too, "public support for the AAP government has eroded, and people are ready to show them the door" (Photo: PTI)

ANI
Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a scathing attack on the Punjab Government today, alleging that the AAP government in Punjab has been built on a foundation of lies.

He said the government "has neither undertaken any meaningful work for public welfare nor does it have the will to do so".

Speaking to reporters in Sangrur, Punjab, CM Nayab Singh Saini alleged that the Punjab government has completely failed to fulfill the promises it made during the elections.

He said that their "deception has already been exposed in Delhi, as lies cannot survive for long".

Saini said that in Punjab, too, "public support for the AAP government has eroded, and people are ready to show them the door".

 

According to a release, the Chief Minister said that for the past 11 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, public welfare schemes are being effectively implemented in Haryana. The trust of the people in the government's policies and working style has only grown stronger.

Referring to the Ludhiana by-election, he said that people there have made up their minds that Punjab too should move ahead swiftly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Punjab Government is not implementing the Central Government's welfare schemes, depriving the public of their benefits. In contrast, the Haryana Government is procuring all crops from farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP). He urged the Punjab Government to show concern for its farmers and ensure they receive fair prices for their produce.

He said that the Haryana Government has provided over Rs. 15,500 crore as compensation to farmers for crop damage due to natural disasters over the past 10 years. Additionally, vegetable farmers are receiving compensation under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana. People in Haryana are also benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat scheme, whereas the people of Punjab remain deprived of its benefits, said the Chief Minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

