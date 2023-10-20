Home / Politics / Deve Gowda's comment about Kerala's LDF-BJP coalition stirs state politics

Deve Gowda's comment about Kerala's LDF-BJP coalition stirs state politics

Kerala JD(S) leader, K Krishnankutty on Friday, firmly refuted Gowda's statement

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Former Prime Minister & JD (S) Supremo HD Deve Gowda during a press conference, in Bengaluru (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 2:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A political row has erupted in Kerala over a statement by JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda a day ago that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had greenlit his party's alliance with the BJP in Karnataka to protect its interests.

Kerala JD(S) leader, K Krishnankutty on Friday, firmly refuted Gowda's statement.

Opposing the national leadership's association with the BJP, Krishnankutty also emphasised the state unit's commitment to maintaining its alliance with the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

"I met him (Deve Gowda) along with our state president, Mathew T Thomas, MLA, and informed him about our objection in joining the BJP. The state party unit stands by the earlier decision to stand firm with the Left party in Kerala," Krishnankutty, who is also a minister in the LDF government in Kerala, said.

The opposition Congress alleged that the JD(S) revelation had established an undercurrent between the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP in Kerala.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala today said this is further evidenced by Krishnankutty's continued presence in the cabinet.

The CPI(M) state leadership is yet to officially react on the issue.

Earlier, the Kerala JD(S) unit had rejected the central leadership's decision to join the NDA, opting to stand firmly with the LDF in the state.

This decision was made clear after a state committee meeting held in Kochi on October 7, where JD(S) Kerala president Mathew T Thomas underscored that the high command's announcement lacked prior discussion within any party forum.

On Thursday, Gowda, a former Prime Minister, had asserted that all state units of the JD(S), including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra, had provided their consent to align with the BJP.

"In Kerala, we are part of the government and our MLA is a minister there. These units understood the situation that made us to go with the BJP and supported our move. Our minister in the Left party's government (K Krishnankutty) in Kerala has given consent to us," he said.

"Kerala's Left government's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has given full concurrence to move forward in Karnataka with the BJP to save the party. This is the position," Gowda claimed.

Also Read

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

LDF Govt comes out with "Real Kerala Story" ad on 2nd anniversary day

Congress alleges corruption in cancellation of Kerala power contracts

A 'coterie' in CM's office controlling police, not Pinarayi Vijayan: UDF

LS polls: BJP, JD (S) reach understanding, Gowda's party to contest 4 seats

Fadnavis knows everything about Oppn, how come he is unaware of drug mafia

People won't tolerate Chhattisgarh becoming ATM of Congress: Anurag Thakur

MP election: Congress biggest enemy of tribals, says CM Shivraj Chouhan

Some people doing tantric rituals to win polls: Shivraj's dig at Kamal Nath

Mahua Moitra questions Hiranandani's affidavit, alleges PMO's involvement

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :H D Deve GowdaJDSJanata Dal (Secular)Kerala govtKerala government

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story