Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / People won't tolerate Chhattisgarh becoming ATM of Congress: Anurag Thakur

People won't tolerate Chhattisgarh becoming ATM of Congress: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the public in Chhattisgarh is fed up with the alleged scams of the Bhupesh Baghel government

BS Web Team New Delhi
Anurag Thakur (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that the citizens of Chhattisgarh are fed up with the scams of the Bhupesh Baghel government and they will not tolerate the state becoming the "ATM" of the Congress.

Thakur said, "The Congress is looting the resources of Chhattisgarh and pushing the state backwards. The Congress will be defeated in the upcoming elections. The public is ready for it as they are not going to tolerate the state becoming the ATM of the Congress party."

He said that the "wind of the Assembly elections has been in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)".

He added, "PM Modi has ensured several schemes for the state. Many projects are being completed and many more were inaugurated under his visionary leadership. The wind is going in favour of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP."

Also Read: Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Amit Shah to address two BJP rallies in Bastar

Following the Congress' promise of conducting a caste census in the state if it returns to power, Thakur said, "We have provided toilets to the people. People have been getting subsidised grains for the past 30 months. All this was given to those in need. This was never given on the basis of religion and caste."

The BJP on October 10 announced 85 candidates for the 90-seat Assembly, fielding former chief minister Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon constituency. The Congress has so far released a list of 83 candidates.

The polling for 20 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held on November 7, and votes for the remaining 70 seats will be cast in the second phase on November 17.

The counting of votes in Chhattisgarh has been scheduled for December 3. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh. 

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

People have rejected Congress: BJP MLA ahead of Chhattisgarh polls

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Amit Shah to address two BJP rallies in Bastar

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Congress releases second list of 53 candidates

Chhattisgarh polls: Over Rs 5.5 cr worth of cash, liquor seized in state

Raman Singh asks for change in date of 2nd phase of Chhattisgarh polls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Anurag ThakurNarendra ModiBhupesh BaghelChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhCongressBharatiya Janata PartyBJPAssembly electionsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story