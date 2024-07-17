Development of Pandharpur only after consulting local people: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said the development of the temple town Pandharpur will be carried out only after consulting residents, ensuring that no decision is imposed on them.

Talking to reporters on the eve of Ashadhi Ekadashi, Shinde stressed the the necessity for comprehensive development in Pandharpur, a town visited by lakhs of warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal).

As per the convention, the mahapuja of Lord Vitthal is performed by the chief minister and his wife on Ashadhi Ekadashi every year.

"Pandharpur's development will be done after taking into consideration the views of people. Local people will be consulted, and no decision will be imposed on them," Shinde said.

Notably, the Mahayuti government is planning to develop Pandharpur on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

Addressing an event, Shinde also responded to criticism regarding flying in a helicopter to travel to his village in Satara district. He explained that flying saves at least ten hours of travel by road, allowing him to dedicate more time to addressing public issues.

"I am the son of a farmer. When I go to my village, I visit my farm. Some people (referring to Uddhav Thackeray) say that he (Shinde) goes there in a helicopter and does farming. Now you tell me, should I drive for ten hours to reach my village? In ten hours I can deal with the issues of thousands of people," the CM said.

Shinde said his government relaxed norms to ensure that farmers affected by adverse weather receive maximum compensation. A compensation of Rs 15,000 crore has been paid to farmers in two years, he added.

Additionally, the government has spent Rs 44,000 crore under various schemes for farmers, Shinde added.