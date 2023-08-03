Home / Politics / Delhi Services Bill, Data Protection Bill likely to spark uproar in parl

Delhi Services Bill, Data Protection Bill likely to spark uproar in parl

The list of business of the House for today mentions that Union Minister Amit Shah will move the bill for passage in the House

ANI
The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday with opposition parties opposing the government's move | (Photo: PTI)

4 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 10:10 AM IST
The Bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi is likely to spark stormy scenes in Parliament on Thursday as the legislation could not be taken up for consideration and passage on the tenth day of the ongoing Monsoon session because both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced adjournments, owing to disruptions by Opposition benches over the Manipur issue.

The list of business of the House for today mentions that Union Minister Amit Shah will move the bill for passage in the House.

The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday with opposition parties opposing the government's move.

Opposition MPs including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Saugata Roy, NK Premachandran, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Asaduddin Owaisi are likely to move a resolution against the ordinance promulgated by the Centre in May this year when the bill is taken up for consideration.

The ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was promulgated in May days after the Supreme Court verdict on the issue.

The Bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members. The Bill is also on the agenda of Rajya Sabha this week.

Meanwhile, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 will be introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday. It was approved by the Union Cabinet earlier this month.

The 11th day of the Monsoon session will begin at 11 am today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to move the 'Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023' in Lok Sabha today.

Apart from it, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, and Mansukh Mandaviya, are due to move the 'Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the 'Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 respectively in the Lok Sabha.

In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for its consideration and passage to amend the Advocates Act, 1961.

Moreover, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will move the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 in the Upper House.

Earlier on Wednesday, the proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were cut short following an uproar in the Houses.

The Lower House was first adjourned till 2 pm and later for the day as the Opposition benches created a ruckus over the Manipur issue.

In Rajya Sabha, Opposition members of the I.N.D.I.A bloc on Wednesday staged a walkout over their demands for discussion on Manipur violence under Rule 267 and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Soon after the House met for the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the debate on Manipur violence under Rule 176 will not be restricted to 2.5 hours.

"There is no time limit for discussion on Manipur situation under Rule 176," he said, adding that the parties "will have full say".

He said 60 notices were submitted under Rule 267 for discussion on Manipur violence but he has already conveyed his decision.

Over the opposition's demand for the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House during the debate on Manipur, the Chairman said he cannot issue a directive.

"Directive from the chair cannot be issued. I can't give that directive. I shall not," he said.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said he had given notice for discussion under Rule 267 and other opposition MPs also pressed over their demand.

Dhankhar said he gave the floor to the Leader of Opposition but the opportunity "was not wholesomely utilised". Congress and other Opposition parties staged a walkout against the stance of the government on their demand, which they have been raising since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 10:10 AM IST

