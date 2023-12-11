Home / Politics / Dheeraj Sahu row: Amit Shah chides INDIA parties for not suspending Cong MP

Dheeraj Sahu row: Amit Shah chides INDIA parties for not suspending Cong MP

Amit Shah said it has been five days of continuous counting and 27 cash machines deployed for counting have also "heated up", indicating that the counting of cash was still on

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Days after income tax sleuths seized Rs 351 crore during raids against a distillery firm owned by a Congress MP's family, Home Minister Amit Shah Monday chided the INDIA bloc parties for not suspending the leader from Jharkhand.

"Just now, at an MP's place in Jharkhand, I don't want to say which party he is from but the entire world knows about it, so much cash has been found that even bank's cashiers say that they have never seen so much of cash," Shah said while replying to a debate on two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He, however, did not name either the MP or the party that he belonged to.

Shah said it has been five days of continuous counting and 27 cash machines deployed for counting have also "heated up", indicating that the counting of cash was still on.

"None of the Ghamandia alliance (in an apparent reference to the opposition INDIA bloc) has neither commented on it nor suspended him. Not a single one (of them)," Shah said.

The searches that began against the Bhubaneswar-headquartered Boudh Distillery Pvt. Ltd. are continuing at about seven locations on Monday, the sixth day after they were launched by the taxman on December 6 on charges of alleged tax evasion and "out of book" transactions.

The IT department has effected the country's highest-every cash seizure of Rs 351 crore by any agency in a single operation after the five-day counting ended on Sunday. The premises of Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Prasad Sahu in Ranchi and other places were also covered during the searches by the department.

As the Congress took objection to Shah's remarks referring to the INDIA bloc as "Ghamandia", he said the opposition was not going to sit to listen to his reply on the bills.

"I know they will not sit. Because OBCs have to be paid respect and reservation have to be given to women. I am fully confident they will not sit. They will walk out. We have heard bitter statements. I heard you for six hours. How will you not listen to me?" Shah said.

Kharge said Shah was deviating from the course of discussion and talking about something else.

"If he talks like this then we are not going to hear. We will walk out," Kharge said, as MPs from his party and some of the opposition parties which are part of the INDIA bloc staged a walkout from the upper house.

Also Read

Rs 200 crore cash recovery: Cong distances itself from Jharkhand MP Sahu

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Clarification sought from Dheeraj Sahu: Jharkhand Congress in-charge

'Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on Dheeraj Sahu's matter?': G Kishan Reddy

Rs 351 crore cash haul in I-T raids against biz group linked to Cong MP

Mohan Yadav in Madhya Pradesh: BJP's another surprise chief minister pick

SC takes note of end of suspension of Raghav Chadha from RS, closes plea

BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh chief minister

NMC logo row: Govt defends change, terms it part of India's heritage

Sharad Pawar demands roll-back of ban on onion export, slams Centre

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahCongressBJPIT raids

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story