Dhinakaran-led AMMK returns to NDA fold, Palaniswami welcomes leader

Months after walking out of the NDA, TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK on Wednesday returned to the AIADMK-led bloc in Tamil Nadu.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder-leader Dhinakaran met senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal and was formally re-inducted into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, whose party leads the NDA in the state, welcomed Dhinakaran.

The Dr Anbumani Ramadoss-led faction of PMK on January 7 joined the NDA in poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

In a social media post, Palaniswami welcomed Dhinakaran, whom he said has joined the NDA to "uproot the evil force DMK's tyrannical rule, put an end to its dynastic politics and once again ensure the golden rule of Amma ( J Jayalalithaa)." "With the welfare of the people as our objective, let us all unite together to save the people and retrieve Tamil Nadu from the DMK's family rule," Palaniswami added.