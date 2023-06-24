Home / Politics / Divided in their thoughts: BJP leader slams opposition party meet in Patna

Divided in their thoughts: BJP leader slams opposition party meet in Patna

The BJP leader was responding to the opposition meeting held in Patna on Friday attended by at least 15 political parties to chalk out a strategy to take on the BJP with eye on 2024 Lok Sabha polls

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
Taking a dig at the mega opposition party meeting held in Patna a day earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson RP Singh on Saturday said it was the "opposition" to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that had brought all the non-BJP ruled opposition leaders together at a platform who, as per him, were otherwise "divided" in their thougts.

"They (opposition) are only together because they are against PM Modi, else their dissonance is very clearly visible to everyone. They (opposition leaders) all have differences in their thoughts," he said.

"Every party has their own motive for this opposition unity," Singh, a senior BJP leader, said.

The BJP leader was responding to the opposition meeting held in Patna on Friday attended by at least 15 political parties to chalk out a strategy to take on the BJP with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The mega event was attended by Chief Ministers of several opposition-ruled states including Mamata Banerjee and some other prominent leaders from parties opposed to the BJP.

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar, who had convened the meeting of opposition leaders, said at the joint press conference that opposition parties decided to fight the elections together.

"It was a good meeting where it has been decided to fight the elections together. Another meeting will be held soon," Kumar said after the meeting.

BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani took a swipe at the Opposition, saying that Congress has admitted that they cannot defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray were among leaders who attended the meeting.

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

