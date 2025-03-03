DK Shivakumar to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM? Cong MLA sparks buzz

Amid speculation over a possible leadership transition in Karnataka later this year, Congress MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga on Sunday claimed that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar would assume the role of Chief Minister by December.

According to news agency PTI, Shivaganga further said that Shivakumar would continue as chief minister for the next 7.5 years, expressing confidence in the party’s ability to win the next Assembly elections in the state.

“Write it down, it will happen by December. I can also write and give it to you in blood if you want, that he (Shivakumar) will become CM by December. If he takes charge in December, he will run the administration, including the next five-year term too, so by and large, he will be CM for 7.5 years,” Shivaganga told PTI in Davangere.

When asked about a possible power-sharing arrangement, the Channagiri MLA did not directly confirm its existence, but highlighted Shivakumar’s contributions to the party. He credited him with strengthening the party’s position in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

“He (Shivakumar) has made history. He has organised the party, invested his resources, and sacrificed a lot for it. His silence or composure should not be mistaken for weakness. The high command is aware of everything, and I am a hundred per cent sure he will be CM by December,” he said.

Political circles in Karnataka, particularly within the ruling Congress, are abuzz with discussions about a potential leadership shift under a “rotational chief minister” or “power-sharing” model.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the Karnataka Congress president, is seen as a strong contender for the chief minister’s position and has openly expressed his aspirations for the role.

Rotational chief minister formula

Following the Congress’ victory in the May 2023 Assembly elections, there was intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister’s post. The party eventually appointed Siddaramaiah while persuading Shivakumar to take on the role of deputy chief minister.

At the time, reports suggested an informal "rotational chief minister" understanding, wherein Shivakumar would take over after two and a half years. However, the party has never officially acknowledged such an agreement.

In December 2024, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara dismissed any claims of a power-sharing deal between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar before the Congress formed the government.

Congress dismisses rift speculation

The Congress on Monday moved to downplay speculation about internal discord in its Karnataka unit, following veteran leader Veerappa Moily and Basavaraju V Shivaganga's assertion that nothing could stop Shivakumar from becoming the chief minister.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge sought to clarify Moily’s remarks, saying that no specific timeline was mentioned for Shivakumar’s elevation.

"Neither Moily nor anyone else said that DK Shivakumar is going to be the CM today or tomorrow. They said that one day, he would be rewarded for his hard work. High command will decide it. If I say so in front of the media, will it happen? Our responsibilities are very clear, Siddaramaiah is the CM, DK Shivakumar is the deputy CM," Kharge said.

He further noted that Moily was merely expressing his opinion and that those who contribute significantly to the party would be recognised in due course.

On Sunday, several Congress leaders, including Moily and Basavaraju V Shivaganga, voiced their support for Shivakumar’s future elevation to the chief minister’s position.

(With agency inputs)