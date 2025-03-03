Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Defamation case: Court asks Sandeep Dikshit to share info with AAP leaders

The defamation suit claims that former chief minister Atishi and AAP's Sanjay Singh, during a press conference on December 26 last year, accused Dikshit of taking crores of rupees from the BJP

Sandeep Dikshit, Congress leader
The lawsuit alleged that the two AAP leaders were "deliberately causing harm to Dikshit's goodwill." (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 2:00 PM IST
A Delhi court on Monday directed Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit to share documents related to his defamation suit with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal also directed the complainant to supply a copy of the pen drive containing the alleged defamatory statements to the respondents.

The defamation suit claims that former chief minister Atishi and AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, during a press conference on December 26 last year, accused Dikshit of taking crores of rupees from the BJP, and the Congress of colluding with the saffron party to defeat the AAP.

The lawsuit alleged that the two AAP leaders were "deliberately causing harm to Dikshit's goodwill."  The court on January 16 issued a notice to Atishi and Singh based on the complaint.

The case would come up on March 12.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

