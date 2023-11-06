DMK hits out at Centre as I-T raids continue on premises linked to EV Velu

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai slammed the BJP for the continued IT raids on premises linked to DMK Ministsr EV Velu. DMK said that Central government led by the BJP was jittery ahead of the elections in the five states.

"BJP is jittery as it knows that there is an anti-BJP wave in the entire country. The election is slipping away from their hands. These concerted raids are happening against all the opposition party leaders. After six more months, they will have to pack their bags" the DMK Spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, IT raids continued for the fourth consecutive day in the premises linked to Tamil Nadu, Public Works and Highways Department Minister EV Velu at Tiruvannamalai.

The search operations were conducted at locations allegedly linked to the Minister.

As per sources, I-T officers also conducted searches at EV Velu's son Kamban's residence in Thiruvannamalai. Kamban currently serves as the Director of Arunai Medical College and Hospital in Thiruvannamalai.

The raids at Kamban's residence have been underway since Friday night, as per the sources.

Earlier on Friday, IT continued searches in former DMK Functionary Vasuki Murugesan's sister Padma's residence at Karur for the third consecutive day.

A financier named Suresh is also under the IT scanner. IT sleuths conducted a search in Suresh's Finance Office in Gandhipuram and his residence at KVP Nagar.

IT raids were also conducted across various locations in Tamil Nadu related to contractors and suppliers of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) in relation to providing equipment.

Last week raids were conducted at around 10 places in Chennai, including raids at India Private Limited and Radha Engineering Works Private Limited.

In October IT had also searched multiple premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan. IT officials raided over 40 locations, including the Arakkonam MP's residence in Adyar and office, and some educational institutions, in connection with suspected tax evasion.