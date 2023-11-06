BSP releases list of 26 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) released a list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan elections on Sunday.

BSP state President Bhagwan Singh Baba announced the names, which include Bharti Thakur, Vijay Kilaniya, Ramprasad Mehra, Premnath Sapera, Neha Sharma, Diwan Chand, Hemkaran, Dinesh Bairwa, Jagdish Mehra, Vadarka Prasad Meena, Mahendra Singh Chahar, Ashok Bairwa, Mularam Parmar, Banwari Lal Sharma, Gulab Nabi, Daulat Ram Jatav, Hasan Raza, Dharampal Singh Jadaun, Kailash Raj Saini, Tulsidas Chintamani, Gopiram Meena, Ashok Sharma, Anuj Bairwa, Sita Devi, Maganlal Meena, and Dharamsingh Dhanka.

The BSP had previously announced a list of 43 candidates on Saturday, indicating an intense contest between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The list featured Saroj Meghwal from Jaitaran, Rajendra Singh from Sursagar, Sunita from Jodhpur, and Parmanand from Sriganganagar.

Earlier, BSP had released a list of 20 candidates on October 27 and 5 candidates on October 29. The party fielded Babu Lal Salvi from Nathdwara against Assembly Speaker and veteran Congress leader CP Joshi. Candidates for the five seats in the second list included Mahendra Bhadu from Suratgarh, Jaspreet Kaur from Raisinghnagar, Tarusha Parashar from Hawa Mahal Assembly, Dwarika Prasad from Lalsot, and Brahm Singh Gurjar from Sawai Madhopur.

The elections for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly are scheduled for November 25, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3, along with four other states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP secured 73 seats in the 200-member house. Congress formed the state government with BSP and independent candidates. BSP chief Mayawati confirmed at the end of August, that her party would contest the Lok Sabha election 2024, as well as, state legislative Assembly polls alone.

(With agency inputs)

