Doors shut for BJP, says AIADMK even as former party leaders join BJP

AIADMK (Photo: IANS)
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 2:59 PM IST
Former Tamil Nadu Minister and AIADMK leader Jayakumar responded to a report quoting Union Minister Amit Shah statement saying BJP doors are always open for AIADMK, saying that the AIADMK had shut its doors for the BJP.

As per Tamil newspaper 'Daily Thanthi', Union Minister Amit Shah in an interview had said that BJP doors are always open for all the parties including AIADMK for an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Union Minister Amit Shah has said their Party stand that for alliance their doors are open. But the BJP once was a friendly party. Now politically we are fully opposing the BJP. When their party state President degrades and criticizes our leaders Jayalalithaa, MGR and Anna whom we respect a lot. Even after our condemnation how can we accept that if they continuously do that. Our cadre's decision is no more alliance with the BJP. When we announced no more alliances with the BJP our cadres celebrated by bursting crackers" Jayakumar said in his response,

"Our stand is we have shut the door for the BJP for the alliance. They can keep their doors open but our doors are shut. We won't take a step back" Jayakumar added.

Jayakumar was participating in an AIADMK discussion regarding 'Election Manifesto' for the 2024 Parliament Election in Tanjore. The AIADMK Election Manifesto Committee Members Jayakumar, R B Udhayakumar, Natham Vishwanathan, Semmalai, O S Maniyan and Valarmathi took part in the meeting.

Meanwhile in Delhi, various former AIADMK leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai in Delhi on Wednesday.

During a programme held at BJP headquarters in the national capital, prominent former leaders joined the BJP.

While addressing the event, Annamalai said that today is a great occasion for the Tamil Nadu BJP.

"Today is a great occasion for the Tamil Nadu BJP. All the new joinees have come to BJP headquarters to join the party and take blessings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The BJP is looking towards the state of Tamil Nadu as it hopes to dent the fortunes of the DMK Congress alliance in the 2024 Polls.

Topics :AIADMK rowAIADMK meetingBJP MLAsBJPTamil Nadu government

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

