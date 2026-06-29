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Draft UCC bill for West Bengal to be placed before cabinet on July 2: CM

Adhikari said that former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai will head a committee that will formulate the UCC bill

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that a draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill will be placed before the state cabinet on July 2.

Announcing this in the assembly, Adhikari said that former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai will head a committee that will formulate the UCC bill.

The bill will be tabled in the assembly later, he said.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish a common civil framework governing marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption irrespective of religion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Uniform Civil CodeSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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