Fadnavis knows how dangerous a 'scheming friend' can be, says Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is a clever person who knows very well how dangerous a scheming friend could be, a reference to Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde was responding to questions about Fadnavis and Thackeray taking the same flight while going to Nagpur on Friday.

He said the BJP and undivided Shiv Sena had taken the same flight in 2019, but then "he took a different flight and aligned with the Congress", referring to the two allies breaking ties.

"Fadnavis is a very clever person. He knows very well how dangerous a scheming friend could be," Shinde said.