Economic storm staring India but PM is silent, says Rahul at AICC session

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” on the issue of the US imposing tariffs on India, and predicted that an “economic storm” is staring the country and the people in the face, which will hurt millions. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabhaon Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” on the issue of the US imposing tariffs on India, and predicted that an “economic storm” is staring the country and the people in the face, which will hurt millions.

Addressing the two-day 86th session of the Congress in Ahmedabad on its concluding day, the Congress leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre of indulging in theatrics and drama for two days in Parliament during the Budget session, which concluded on April 4, as a means to “distract” public attention from the issue of US tariffs. He drew a parallel with the way the PM had asked the people during the Covid-19 pandemic to bang pots and pans as a distraction.

“Now an economic storm is staring us in the face (because of the US tariffs) and it will hurt millions of people. Unemployment is at a 50-year high. Where is Modi ji, where is he hiding?” Gandhi asked. He said there has not been a whimper from the PM on the tariffs that his “friend” US President Donald Trump has imposed on India.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) session passed a 12-page resolution, titled Nyay Path, which accused the government of practising a “weak-kneed and failed foreign policy”. It also accused the current regime of compromising India’s foreign policy at the altar of “individual branding” and serving “vested interests”. The Congress said India’s foreign policy cannot be an instrument of divisive politics for the domestic political agenda, as is being done by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The resolution flagged the rise of “radical elements” in Bangladesh as a matter of serious concern, as it has already created an unsafe environment for religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians. In his speech, Gandhi said the PM sat with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus (at the recent BIMSTEC Summit) but failed to flag India's concerns.

On India–US ties, the Congress said it was a votary of close ties between the two countries, but not at the expense of India’s national interests. On the issue of the US imposing a 26 per cent tariff, the Congress said it would hurt India’s farmers, and its automobile and pharmaceutical sectors. It urged the government to undertake constructive negotiations with the US by placing India’s national interests first and after taking into confidence all political parties and stakeholders. “For the present BJP government, foreign policy has been reduced to a policy of weak-kneed leadership and helpless submission, which is unacceptable,” the resolution stated.

Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of not allowing a discussion in Parliament on the issue of tariffs, welcomed the Supreme Court order on gubernatorial powers in withholding Bills passed by state legislatures, and said 2025 will be the year to rebuild the Congress organisation. "Leaders who do not contribute to party work should retire," Kharge said to thunderous applause from the assembled delegates. The Congress president, and later Rahul Gandhi, said the party has decided that its district presidents will be the foundation of its organisational structure and empowered to take calls on selection of candidates.

The Congress president said the Congress is fighting the “second freedom struggle”. He said that while it had earlier fought against colonial foreign rulers, who were unjust, caused deprivation, and engineered communal polarisation, now the country’s own government is indulging in such actions.

In his speech, Gandhi described the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which Parliament passed last week, as an attack on the freedom of religion. He said the next target will be land owned by the Christian community and subsequently the Sikh community. He reiterated that only the Congress had the firm ideological moorings to be able to fight the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The 12-page Congress resolution sought to define the party’s idea of ‘nationalism’ based on social, political, and economic justice and the empowerment of India’s people, in contrast to the “pseudo-nationalism” of the BJP–RSS, which “aims to erase India’s diversity”.

On the judiciary, the resolution said that the “recent incident of recovery of cash from the residence of a judge is indeed alarming”. It said that the Congress recognises that an independent judiciary is intrinsic to the protection of Constitutional principles and democracy, but it is also true that the judiciary must set safeguards and standards for accountability. “A mechanism for judicial accountability, without compromising judicial independence, is the need of the hour,” the party said.

The resolution criticised the “backbreaking LPG gas cylinder hike of Rs 50” and said the increase in the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre is “to deny the benefit of reduced petrol/diesel prices to the common man emanating from the unprecedented fall in the price of crude oil to $65 per barrel (lowest in the last five years)”, describing it as a brazen ‘loot’ by an extortionist government.

The resolution flagged stagnant wages and deepening economic uncertainty in India, which have led to a 300 per cent increase in gold loans over just five years, that too by mortgage of precious household jewellery by ordinary Indians. It also highlighted stalled consumption and private investment at a historical low, and alleged that the government was “systematically eliminating competition across sectors to pave the way for monopolies, duopolies, and oligopolies — manned by two or three favoured industrialists”.