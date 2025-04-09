Are we supposed to eat dhoklas? Mahua Moitra on CR Park fish market row

A controversy has erupted over a viral video allegedly showing individuals objecting to fish stalls near a temple in South Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra shared the video on her social media, questioning whether Bengalis were now expected to replace their traditional cuisine with dhoklas “and chant Jai Shri Ram.” The jibe was directed at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the mention of 'dhokla' referencing it to Gujarat, the region known for the dish.

"Terrorising Hindu fishmongers into shutting legal shops next to a temple they built - BJP goons caught on video but not yet arrested. Hello Delhi Police - Or are we all supposed to eat dhoklas and chant Jai Shri Ram?" Moitra wrote.

Moitra claimed that individuals linked to right-wing groups had forcibly attempted to shut down fish shops in CR Park, an area with a large Bengali settlement. In a post on X, she accused BJP-affiliated groups of threatening fish-eating Bengalis in the locality. “Never in 60 years has this happened, residents say,” she wrote, sharing a video of the incident.

In a follow-up post, she added, “The temple in CR Park that BJP goons are laying claim to was built by the non-veg market vendors. They pray there – the big pujas are held there. Three months of BJP rule in Delhi. A good anniversary present.”

Delhi Police investigate origin of video

The Delhi Police have stated that no official complaint has been received regarding the matter. However, they are verifying details, including the authenticity and timing of the video. “The market is a licenced market according to MCD records. The video appears to be outdated, but we are verifying the date of the incident,” said a police source.

The video in question shows a group of people objecting to the sale of fish near a Kali temple, arguing that it “hurts their sentiments” and that the area around the temple should remain “pure.” A man in the video is heard saying, “Sanatan says we cannot harm anyone… What is happening next to this temple is hurting the sentiments of Sanatanis like us.”

AAP accuses BJP of causing 'unnecessary tensions'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also weighed in on the controversy, defending the fish vendors. “These fish shops were allotted by DDA, this is not any illegal encroachment. If BJP had a problem with CR Park Bengalis eating fish, they should have said so in their manifesto,” he said. Bharadwaj, who previously represented the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency, accused the BJP of creating unnecessary tensions in a peaceful area.

BJP calls video fake

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva rejected Moitra's claims, stating that the fish market has been legally allotted and is an essential part of the area. “The fish traders maintain a high level of cleanliness and regularly participate in socio-religious activities of CR Park. The video posted on social media seems to have been tailored by people with vested political interests to disturb community harmony,” he said in a statement, urging the Delhi Police to take strict action.

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya also dismissed the allegations, sharing a video in which a journalist interviews locals, including a temple priest, who deny any coercion. “The video is false and fabricated. It appears to have been shot with the intent to promote ill will among communities,” Malviya stated, suggesting it was a distraction.

Video 100% true: Moitra rebuffs BJP's claims

Responding to BJP's claims that the video circulated was false, Moitra took to X, saying, "Godi Media - stop saying ‘purported’ incident. CR Park video of BJP goons threatening Bengali fish mongers is 100 per cent true. Troll army lies won’t work. Had it been doctored Delhi Police would have registered zillion IT Act cases against me hahaha!"