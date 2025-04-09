J&K Assembly erupts over AAP MLA's tilak remarks; BJP demands action

Tensions flared in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday after remarks made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik about Hindus triggered uproar, resulting in several legislators being escorted out by security personnel.

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly objected to Malik’s alleged statement that Hindus wear a ‘tilak’ but continue to engage in sinful acts.

On Wednesday, tensions escalated when Malik was confronted by PDP leaders, including Arif Amin, over the alleged derogatory remarks. The confrontation, following a previous day’s clash, turned physical. BJP legislators, already upset with Malik for mocking their protest, also joined in. Security staff intervened, but Malik reportedly made further inflammatory comments, leading to a scuffle in which glass tables were damaged. Marshalls escorted him into the adjourned House, locking out pursuing BJP and PDP MLAs. Malik later claimed BJP members attacked him and demanded action from NC ministers. Outside, BJP leaders called him a habitual offender and urged disciplinary action.

Malik has insulted Hindus, says BJP MLA

BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa, who was present during the disruption, denounced Malik’s remarks. “Today, he has insulted Hindus; will he do anything he wants? We will protest this, he has insulted Hindus saying that Hindus wear tilak and sin, steal from people, drink alcohol, we will tell him what Hindus do,” Randhawa said.

“It is our misfortune that we have people with a cheap mindset as MLAs. Even though they are from a particular community, their attack is always on the BJP and the Hindu community. There are so many cases against him (Mehraaj Malik)... He should undergo a Narco test, and we will request the Speaker to suspend him from the Assembly. He speaks nonsense every day,” Randhawa further said, demanding strict action against him and invoking the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Amid the turmoil, Malik also clashed with PDP legislator Waheed Parra. “You have been a traitor...he has brought in the mafia. There are so many people outside. Who are these people?” Malik questioned Parra.

Later, speaking to reporters, Malik said, “He tells me I have no respect or manners. Will he teach me?” He further alleged that he had been physically targeted by BJP workers.

Uproar stalls house proceedings

Meanwhile, Salman Khursheed, leader of the Awami Ittehad Party, accused the National Conference-led government of deliberately stalling Assembly proceedings. “They will shout, create ruckus for 1-2 hours and adjourn the house till the 3rd day is completed. But today we will demand in the house that the session be extended by five days. Atleast for the three days, the proceedings of the house did not take place, the business be reissued, which have private members resolutions and bills too,” Khursheed said.

He also raised concerns over the continued absence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from the Assembly. “You can see, where is the leader of the house? Why did he not come for the last three days?” he asked.

This marks the third consecutive day of commotion within the Assembly. The first two days were dominated by protests from the Opposition and National Conference legislators pushing for a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act. However, the Speaker declined to include it on the agenda, citing an ongoing legal challenge.

Amid the protests, PDP’s Waheed Parra was removed from the Assembly after attempting to approach the Speaker’s podium with documents. Additionally, People’s Conference leader Sajjad Lone engaged in a verbal dispute with NC MLAs, who were also calling for a debate on the issue.

[With agency inputs]