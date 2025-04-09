Congress must be a party of 'hope, not resentment': Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday called on his party workers to shift their approach by embracing hope and positivity, rather than focusing on resentment and criticism.

Speaking at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session on the banks of River Sabarmati in Gujarat, Tharoor highlighted his vision for Congress, urging it to become a party of the future and not just dwell on past achievements.

Tharoor, who is a member of the Congress Working Committee, stated the importance of fostering a positive narrative that appeals to the people. "I hope we will leave here with a resounding message to the nation, that we are here, we will fight, we will be resolved, we will focus on the future and we will build a better India for all,” he said.

“Here in Gujarat where we have been out of power for three decades, we stand on the brink of a new revival and that is a moment of celebration for all of us here. 2024 has given us both good news and bad news -- a good result in the Lok Sabha elections where we doubled our strength but bad news in a number of state elections that followed,” he added.

Talking about the resolution moved by fellow party leader Sachin Pilot, Tharoor said that it speaks of national harmony – the harmonious co-existence and striving for the well-being of all for a better tomorrow.

“We understand the variety, the pluralism of India. We all come from different parts of this great country. But we understand standing here that you can be a good Gujarati, a good Muslim and a good Indian all at once,” he said.

Tharoor slammed for praising Kerala's progress

Shashi Tharoor was in news recently after he was criticised by his party members for highlighting Kerala's progress in the startup sector under the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government.

His party members accused him of praising the rival faction and questioned the basis of his claims.

Tharoor later clarified that his article, which praised the state's startup sector, contained no political references and that his focus was solely on Kerala's entrepreneurial growth.