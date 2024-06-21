Home / Politics / ED challenged Delhi CM's bail even before it was uploaded: Sunita Kejriwal

ED challenged Delhi CM's bail even before it was uploaded: Sunita Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court on Friday put on hold the trial court order granting bail to the chief minister till it hears the Enforcement Directorate's plea

Sunita Kejriwal,Sunita,Kejriwal wife
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 1:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Friday claimed that the ED challenged her husband's bail order even before it was uploaded on the trial court's website.

Speaking in south Delhi's Bhogal where Delhi Water Minister Atishi began an indefinite hunger strike to get more water from Haryana, Sunita Kejriwal said dictatorship in the country has crossed all limits and the Delhi CM was being treated as a "most wanted terrorist".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Even before the bail order was uploaded, the ED went to the high court to get it stayed. Dictatorship has crossed all limits in the country. The high court order is yet to come. We hope that the court will do justice," she said.

The Delhi High Court on Friday put on hold the trial court order granting bail to the chief minister till it hears the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the relief granted to him in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The ED mentioned its plea challenging the trial court's order before a bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja.

Also Read

WATCH: Sunita Williams scripts history as pilot of maiden Starliner flight

Decoding Delhi's water crisis: Causes, impact, and sustainable solutions

Nepal's former cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of raping minor

Nepal's ex-captain Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to 8-year jail in rape case

Sunita Williams to launch on 3rd space mission aboard Starliner today

Congress holds protest outside BJP Delhi office over NEET 'paper leak'

Maha ministers meet OBC activists on behalf of govt, urge them to end fast

Need to ensure development without harming environment: Priyanka Gandhi

AAP MP slams Modi govt as Delhi HC puts Kejriwal's bail order on hold

Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to defer implementation of new criminal laws

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Arvind KejriwalSunita KejriwalDelhiEnforcement DirectorateAtishi Marlena

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story