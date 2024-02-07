Home / Politics / ED conducts raids against Harak Singh Rawat in money laundering case

ED conducts raids against Harak Singh Rawat in money laundering case

The ED investigation is understood to be linked to alleged illegal activities in the state's Corbett Tiger Reserve

Congress leader and former minister, Harak Singh Rawat (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)
ANI Dehradun

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 9:59 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Raids at multiple locations in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand are underway by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged forest scam case linked to former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat, sources said on Monday.

During Rawat's tenure as the state forest minister in the BJP Government, Rawat and some of his departmental officers came under serious allegations related to their involvement in illegal tree cutting and construction in the Pakhro range of Corbett Park under the Tiger Safari Project.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The Forest Survey of India (FSI) claimed in its report that more than 6,000 trees were illegally cut in the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) against the permission of 163 for the Pakhru tiger safari. However, the state forest department refuted the FSI's claims and said that some technical issues needed to be resolved before finally accepting the report.

This, however, isn't the first time that properties linked to Rawat have come under scrutiny by the ED officials, as earlier, the Uttarakhand Vigilance Team had raided an institute in Dehradun's Shankarpur and a petrol pump in Chhiddarwala linked to him.

State Vigilance Chief V Murugesan said on August 30 that after the team examined the documents at both places, it was found that both properties belong to Congress leader and former Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat.

Speaking to ANI, Murugesan said that the vigilance team found that two generator sets installed at both private places were purchased with government money. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the vigilance chief said.

Murugesan confirmed that both the Doon Institute of Medical Sciences in Shankarpur and the petrol pump, which were raided by the team on Wednesday, belong to Rawat's son.

On being asked whether former minister Harak Singh Rawat had any connection with the case of misuse of government funds, the vigilance chief did not confirm anything and said that the investigation into the case is underway and all the details related to the matter will be revealed after the investigation process is over.

The latest vigilance operation against the properties of Harak Singh Rawat has been ordered by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Also Read

Chandigarh mayor polls: High court issues notices, refuses to stay result

Delhi police detain Haryana AAP Chief Sushil Gupta ahead of protest

GST intel unit detected over Rs 1.98 trn worth tax evasion cases in 2023

DGGI flagged 46% surge in evasion cases worth Rs 1.98 trillion in 2023

Security tightened at Chandigarh Municipal office ahead of Mayoral polls

BJP striving to win a majority of 17 LS seats in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

K'taka CM's accusations 'unfounded': Pralhad Joshi ahead of Delhi protest

Aaditya accuses EC after it declares Ajit Pawar faction as 'real NCP'

Former CM Yediyurappa criticises Karnataka Congress-led protest in Delhi

Rahul affirms INDIA bloc unity amid political shifts ahead of LS polls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :money laundering caseEnforcement Directoratetax evasiontax evadersUttarakhand

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story