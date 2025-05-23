ED raids on Parameshwara due to his 'Congress friends': HD Kumaraswamy

Union Minister HD Kumarswamy on Friday mocked the Karnataka government over the recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate on the educational institutions linked to G Parameshwara and stated that state Home Minister is facing problems due to his Congress friends only.

Addressing the media, Kumaraswamy stated that Congress ministers and leaders are unnecessarily attacking the Central government over ED's action.

"Why is our Karnataka HM in trouble? He is facing these problems due to Congress friends only. Unnecessarily Congress ministers and leaders are attacking the Central Government," he said.

"In the last two days, in Karnataka Enforcement Directorate raided Karnataka's present Home Minister's institutions and several places. In this issue, several Congress ministers are attacking the Central Govt, that the Centre is misusing the power of ED and IT that they wanted to trouble... Some ministers and powerful leaders in Karnataka...But who is responsible for this development? In the Congress cabinet itself one powerful minister has given the information to the concerned authorities that one woman bringing some gold from Dubai," Kumaraswamy said.

Earlier, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi responding to the media questions regarding the raids by ED, alleged that the information prompting the ED's action came from within the Congress party itself.

"A group of Congress members gave information to ED for action against Home Minister G Parameshwara. Accordingly, ED is doing its duty," said Union Minister Joshi.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also knows who the Congress members are who gave information to ED for action against the Home Minister. They are creating drama even though they know everything. Parameshwara is a decent politician. We have respect for him," Joshi said.

On Thursday, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara asserted that he is "prepared to cooperate" with whatever the outcome of the probe.

"Yesterday, ED officers visited our institutions--Siddhartha Institute of Technology, Siddhartha Medical College at Tumkur, Siddhartha Medical College at Begur and Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education. I instructed my staff to cooperate with them and give whatever information they asked for...They questioned our accounts section. The search is still going on," G Parameshwara said.

"Being a person who believes in the law of the country, whatever comes out of the verification or search, I am prepared to cooperate," he said.