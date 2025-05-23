"T'gana turned into Congress ATM," says BRS leader Rama Rao

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Friday lashed out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of turning Telangana into an "ATM of the Congress party", after Reddy's name was mentioned in a chargesheet filed by the ED in a money laundering case.

Rama Rao, also known as KTR, claimed that central agencies have now confirmed what BRS has been alleging for months that Telangana's governance is riddled with "corruption and commission deals".

The ED has officially exposed Telangana's bagman. Revanth Reddy has been caught influencing donors with political promises. He built a corrupt empire even before taking office. Since becoming the CM, he has expanded it into a multi-thousand crore scam.

Those named in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet for seeking donations for Young Indian Private Ltd, include Telangana CM and former PCC president Revanth Reddy, late Ahmed Patel and Pawan Bansal.

However, none of them have been named as accused in the chargesheet.

KTR also slammed the BJP-led union government over its silence on the matter.

Will the Centre act now that Revanth's name is in the chargesheet, or will they continue to protect him like in previous scams? The Amrit scam, RR Tax scam, Civil Supplies scam are they all going to be brushed under the carpet? the BRS leader asked.