Eknath Shinde set an example of 'alliance dharma', says son Shrikant

It is said that power allures almost everyone but Eknath Shinde is an exception. For him, service towards the nation and people is of paramount priority and his legacy will inspire future generations

The BJP-led ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state achieved a stunning victory in the November 20 assembly polls. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:42 AM IST
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde has said he is proud of his father Eknath Shinde, who is currently Maharashtra's caretaker chief minister, for setting an example of following the "alliance dharma" while setting aside personal ambition.

In a post on X on Wednesday night, the parliamentarian said his father has an unbreakable bond with the people of Maharashtra.

He toiled for every section of the society day and night, said the Shiv Sena leader, who party is an ally of the BJP and NCP.

His statement came after Eknath Shinde (60) on Wednesday announced the Shiv Sena would support the decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to name the next Maharashtra CM, paving the way for the BJP to head the new government.

The caretaker CM has said he had spoken to PM Modi and Union minister Shah and assured them that there will be no "hindrance" from his side in the formation of new government in the state.

"I am proud of my father and chief leader of the Shiv Sena. He kept faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and set an example of the alliance dharma, keeping his personal ambition aside," Shrikant Shinde said.

He further said his father worked as the "Common Man" and opened the doors of Varsha, the chief minister's official residence here, for the people, he said.

It is said that power allures almost everyone but Eknath Shinde is an exception. For him, service towards the nation and people is of paramount priority and his legacy will inspire future generations, the Kalyan Lok Sabha member added.

The BJP-led ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state achieved a stunning victory in the November 20 assembly polls.

With Shinde declaring the Shiv Sena would not be a hurdle in the formation of new government, two-time BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, one of the architects of the Mahayuti's grand win in the polls, is emerging as a front-runner for the top post.

Shinde, alongside his outgoing deputies Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is expected to meet with Shah in New Delhi on Thursday to further discuss modalities of the government formation.

Maharashtra NDA leaders are also likely to meet the top BJP brass here on Thursday, BJP sources earlier said, indicating the formula of one chief minister and two deputy CMs representing the all three major Mahayuti constituents (BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP) will be followed in the new government.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

