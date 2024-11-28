Unity our biggest weapon, we cannot be divided, silenced: Hemant Soren

Hours before taking oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren on Thursday asserted that unity is the biggest weapon of people of the state, who can neither be divided nor silenced.

In an apparent attack on the BJP-led central government, Soren also said whenever "they try to silence us", the revolution grows louder.

The 49-year-old JMM leader is set to take oath as chief minister in a grand ceremony at Morabadi Ground here, which will be attended by several top political leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren at 4 pm.

"Let there be no doubt about it - our unity is our biggest weapon. We can neither be divided nor silenced. Whenever they push us back, we move forward. Whenever they try to silence us, our voice of rebellion, revolution grows louder because we are Jharkhandis, and Jharkhandis do not bow down," Soren posted on X in Hindi.

"Our fight is firm and unceasing. The struggle continues and will continue till the last breath," he asserted.

Terming the day as historic, he said it will further strengthen "our collective struggle", the spirit of love and brotherhood and the commitment of Jharkhandis towards justice.

"Today is not about political victory, today is the day to reiterate our struggle for social justice, the daily battle to strengthen social unity. Today also tells us that the great people of Jharkhand are standing together amidst the increasing pressure on democracy. Today, a voice is resonating in every village, every city... Soren said.

When deep cracks are emerging in the social structure, there is a need to resolve for unity, the acting CM said.

Congratulating the people for Abua government (self-governance)', he said Jharkhand has always given birth to protests and struggles, and the JMM is moving ahead every day carrying the legacy of heroes like Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sido-Kanhu, Amar Shaheed Telanga Kharia, Phulo-Jhano, Poto Ho and Sheikh Bhikhari.

In the recent assembly elections, Soren retained the Barhait seat, defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes. Soren's JMM-led alliance stormed to victory, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-led NDA managed 24 seats.