Hope Soren takes lesson from last tenure: Pratul Deo ahead of swearing-in

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Jharkhand Chief Minister designate Hemant Soren, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pratul Shah Deo said on Thursday that the new JMM-led government would work for the development of the region and learn from the corruption and scam allegations levied in the last tenure of Hemant Soren.

"Last 5 years of his tenure were marked by corruption, allegations and scams, the CM himself had to go to jail, his number two of the cabinet, Alamgir Alam is still in prison so we hope CM takes lessons from the debacles of his last tenure," he told ANI.

He also wished that the Hemant Soren-led government should have a nice 5-year tenure and work for the development of the region.

"Very warm greetings and best wishes to Hemant Soren as he becomes the CM again in Jharkhand. We hope that he will have a nice 5-year tenure and will focus on development that has been lacking in Jharkhand," Deo said.

He said that while the party will extend support in the CM-designate's quest for a developed Jharkhand, they will also be a watchdog, keeping a close eye on any corruption which might happen in the state.

"People have given him a very strong mandate, so its time for him to build a strong Jharkhand. We will extend all kinds constructive support to the Chief Minister in his quest for developed Jharkhand. We will also be a watchdog, keep eyes closely on the corruption that happens," Deo added.

Soren will be taking oath as the CM later today in Ranchi. This marks the first time in Jharkhand's history that an incumbent government, having completed five years in office, has returned to power.

In the recent assembly elections, the Hemant Soren-led steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, with JMM being the single largest party in the state with 34 seats. Meanwhile its allies, the Congress won 16 seats, RJD won four, and the CPI-ML won two seats.

The BJP-led NDA won only 24 seats in Jharkhand. The BJP secured 21 seats, while its allies the AJSU party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U won one seat each.