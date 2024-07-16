Election Commission to conduct mock polls to check EVMs post LS polls

The Election Commission (EC) is set to introduce a mock poll protocol as part of the verification process for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the recent Lok Sabha elections , according to a report by The Indian Express. Candidates will be allowed to cast up to 1,400 votes on the machines selected for verification.

How will the EC conduct mock polls to test the EVMs? The EC plans to include a mock poll on the identified machines to establish EVM efficacy. During the mock poll, candidates can cast votes themselves or appoint representatives. Additionally, candidates may arrange the three parts of the EVM — the Control Unit, Ballot Unit, and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail Unit (VVPAT) — in any sequence without affecting the machine’s functionality. The matching of VVPAT slips with the EVM count will also be part of this process. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Control Unit controls the EVM’s functioning, the Ballot Unit displays party and candidate names, and the VVPAT prints a slip with the candidate’s symbol for voter verification. Normally, the Ballot Unit connects to the VVPAT, which then connects to the Control Unit. However, the EC will allow alternative connections to satisfy verification requests.

Supreme Court’s EVM ruling

On April 26, the Supreme Court dismissed a request for 100 per cent verification of VVPAT slips against the EVM count. However, the top court instructed the EC to seal and store Symbol Loading Units (SLUs) for 45 days post-results. SLUs, which upload election symbols to VVPAT machines, will be examined similarly to EVMs.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court allowed second and third-place candidates to seek verification of the burnt memory or microcontrollers of 5 per cent of EVMs per Assembly segment or constituency.

On June 1, the EC released an administrative Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) outlining that candidates must apply for verification within seven days of the results, unless special permission is obtained from the High Court if an election petition is filed. Candidates must also deposit Rs 40,000 per EVM.

The technical SOP, detailing the burnt memory verification process, is expected to be released this week. Subsequently, the EC received eight applications for verification of EVMs used in the 18th Lok Sabha elections and three for the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.