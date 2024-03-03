Everyone benefiting from govt schemes without any discrimination: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said everyone is benefiting from the schemes without any discrimination under the Narendra Modi government.

He said a good government's priority is to serve all and exhorted the people to support the Modi government once again in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that the double-engine government focuses on both development and the welfare of the poor, ensuring prosperity along with security, livelihood and respect for faith.

According to a press statement issued by the state government, the chief minister performed the bhoomi-pujan and laid the foundation stone of the first Veterinary Science College of eastern UP at Tal Nador in Gorakhpur. The construction of this college, to be built on 80 acres, will cost around Rs 350 crore.

Addressing the crowd, Adityanath said, "In the previous governments, people were troubled by goons and mafia. Only a few benefited from the schemes, while the majority of the public kept watching helplessly."



He emphasised that under the current government, everyone is benefiting from the schemes without any discrimination.

The chief minister mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the strength of the new India is resonating worldwide. Such a government has never been seen before, and it is essential to understand this and support the Modi government once again in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, realising the slogan of "Abki Baar, Chaar Sau (400) Paar", he stated.

CM Adityanath assured the people that the Veterinary Science College being built at Tal Nador will be transformed into a university in the future. This would make Gorakhpur home to five universities.

He mentioned that the college will not only focus on animal healthcare but also undertake breed improvements. Fisheries related programs will also be taken forward here. The college aims to provide education for aspiring veterinarians, offering them a new platform to build their careers.

The chief minister explained that the design of the college is inspired by the vision of King Shalihotra of Shravasti, who, in the third century, composed the Shalihotra Samhita and contributed to the prosperity of the livestock sector.

He further mentioned that Dakshinanchal, which remained underdeveloped for a long time, is now progressing rapidly under the double engine government.

Discussing the development of Gorakhpur, the chief minister mentioned that the fertiliser factory, which was closed during the Congress government, was restarted by the Modi government. A new AIIMS has been established in Gorakhpur, and the link expressway is about to become operational.

The establishment of large-scale industries in GIDA has provided employment to 5,000 youths in the region, he said.

Seeking support for MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, who is the candidate from Gorakhpur in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Adityanath said every party worker will go door to door posing as Ravi Kishan and ask for votes.

UP Minister of Livestock and Dairy Development Dharmapal Singh, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, MLA Vipin Singh, Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, MLAs Rajesh Tripathi, Shriram Chauhan, Mahendrapal Singh, Pradeep Shukla, MLC and BJP state vice president Dr Dharmendra Singh, BJP district president Yudhishthir Singh and metropolitan president Rajesh Gupta were present during the event.