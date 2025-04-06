Ex-Cong leader Ashwani Kumar urges party to reflect, correct past errors

Former Congress leader Ashwani Kumar said on Sunday that the party must analyse why its appeal is shrinking and show willingness to correct its past mistakes.

In an interview with PTI ahead of the AICC session at Ahmedabad, the former law minister said the party leadership must "invest its workers and leaders with dignity".

Stressing that the party cannot be written off after a streak of poor performances at the polls, he cautioned the Congress against forming alliances that are ideologically unsustainable.

He said the Congress party has given outstanding leadership to the nation over the years and has preserved the idea of India as an inclusive and secular republic.

It is for the present leadership of the Congress party, however, to prove its mettle once again by establishing its credibility as a real challenger to the present dispensation, he said.

"I have always believed that you cannot read the obituary of any political party or for that matter any political leader. It is of course for the present leadership of the Congress to identify the reasons why its appeal is shrinking and why its message is not sinking," he told PTI.

"I hope that a refreshing message for the nation will come from the AICC session in Ahmedabad, anchored in a stated willingness to correct its past mistakes and invest its workers and leaders with dignity," Kumar emphasised.

Kumar had left the Congress in February 2022.

He said he believes that the ideology of the Congress is good for the country as it is "inclusive" and "in favour of justice and dignity".

"But the Congress party's articulation of the aspirations of the people of India has to be more forceful. There has to be visible political and intellectual integrity on what it says and what it does," he noted.

He said he believes that from the opposition's point of view, opposition unity is necessary to take on the present dispensation.

"But, can the Congress enter into alliances that are ideologically and inherently unsustainable? It cannot. Therefore, the Congress will have to take a view whether to go it alone in the coming days or whether to compromise on its principle," he said.

Kumar said that one has to accept that the political consciousness of the nation has changed and that there is no room for visceral personal animosities in public life.

He also credited former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for staying the course and espousing the cause of democracy and justice.

"But, it is for him to analyse why the party's message is not sinking in," he said.

He said Gandhi has stood the course, despite being ridiculed and has continued his ideological fight.

"His articulation certainly needs to improve. He certainly needs to be bonding more emotionally with all the people around him.

"But, I do believe that he has tried in his own way, according to his own capacity, to articulate the idea of India, which was also the Congress' idea. And if the Congress continues to stand its ground and promote leaders of competence and integrity all over the country, it can certainly bounce back," he said.

While Kumar said he does not consider himself competent to advise the Congress party, the former minister added that he can speak as a citizen of this country and a person who has had a very long association with the party and affinity with the Congress.

"I can only say that the Congress should send out a clear message that it is prepared to own up to its mistakes of the past, it is prepared to invest its leaders and workers at all levels with dignity and that it will not compromise on the fundamental principles," he said.

On whether he espoused re-entering politics, Kumar said he may not have joined a political party but he has not left politics.

"I continue to be active in the public sphere by espousing my views on issues of the moment. I believe that I still have my word to undo the folded lie, wherever I find it. All my options are open. If at any point in time, I do feel the need to join a political party I will take a call," he said.