Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / BJP accuses AAP of diverting attention after Kailash Gahlot's resignation

BJP accuses AAP of diverting attention after Kailash Gahlot's resignation

Khattar described Gahlot's joining as a turning point in the politics of the national capital

Kailash Gahlot
Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot | Image: X@kgahlot
ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader Vijender Gupta on Monday accused the AAP-led Delhi government of making allegations in an attempt to divert attention from themselves.

"The party that walked on the path of honesty has now strayed from its path. The leaders who once talked about honesty are themselves immersed in corruption. In such a situation, when people are leaving the party, making such allegations is just an attempt to divert attention from themselves," Gupta said.

His remarks came after AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused Kailash Gahlot's resignation as a part of BJP's "dirty politics" and conspiracy. 

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Singh said, "Kailash Gahlot's resignation is a part of BJP's dirty politics and conspiracy. BJP govt conducted ED raids on him. Income Tax raids were conducted at his residence for several days. BJP put an allegation of Rs 112 crores on him. Pressure was created on him due to which Kailash Gahlot had to take this step. He did not have any option other than joining BJP."

Adding to the criticism, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "Kailash Gehlot clearly said that Kejriwal and the AAP party never cared about the people of Delhi. This is the reason that whether it is the problem of roads, sewer or traffic, all the problems in Delhi have become worse under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal."

Kailash Gahlot resigned from AAP on Sunday, expressing concerns over the party's deviation from its core principles and growing internal challenges. In his resignation letter, Gahlot stated that political ambitions within the party had overshadowed its commitment to serving the people, hampering its ability to address basic civic issues.

More From This Section

Planning to file suit against this: Siddaramaiah on PM's looting remarks

Kharge seeks justice, slams PM Modi after NPP withdraws support from BJP

NPP withdraws its support from BJP-led govt in Manipur over fresh violence

AAP a sinking ship: Delhi Congress chief after Gahlot's resignation

Premium

PM Modi at VfB Stuttgart summit: India, Germany up their game in Europe

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has accepted Gahlot's resignation which comes ahead of the National Capital's assembly polls scheduled in 2025.

Gahlot's letter also criticized AAP for shifting its focus from advocating for the public's welfare to prioritizing political agendas. He attributed this shift to the party's failure to provide essential services to Delhi residents.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kailash Gahlot quits AAP ahead of Delhi polls, flags 'grave challenges'

Delhi govt inaugurates 1st all-women 'Sakhi bus depot' in Sarojini Nagar

Electronic DLs, registration certificates may replace smart cards in Delhi

DTC mandates removal of all political posters from buses, depots in Delhi

Premium buses to help in reducing air pollution: Delhi minister Gahlot

Topics :Kailash GahlotBJPAAP governmentAAP

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story