BJP accuses AAP of diverting attention after Kailash Gahlot's resignation

Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader Vijender Gupta on Monday accused the AAP-led Delhi government of making allegations in an attempt to divert attention from themselves.

"The party that walked on the path of honesty has now strayed from its path. The leaders who once talked about honesty are themselves immersed in corruption. In such a situation, when people are leaving the party, making such allegations is just an attempt to divert attention from themselves," Gupta said.

His remarks came after AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused Kailash Gahlot's resignation as a part of BJP's "dirty politics" and conspiracy.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Singh said, "Kailash Gahlot's resignation is a part of BJP's dirty politics and conspiracy. BJP govt conducted ED raids on him. Income Tax raids were conducted at his residence for several days. BJP put an allegation of Rs 112 crores on him. Pressure was created on him due to which Kailash Gahlot had to take this step. He did not have any option other than joining BJP."

Adding to the criticism, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "Kailash Gehlot clearly said that Kejriwal and the AAP party never cared about the people of Delhi. This is the reason that whether it is the problem of roads, sewer or traffic, all the problems in Delhi have become worse under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal."

Kailash Gahlot resigned from AAP on Sunday, expressing concerns over the party's deviation from its core principles and growing internal challenges. In his resignation letter, Gahlot stated that political ambitions within the party had overshadowed its commitment to serving the people, hampering its ability to address basic civic issues.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has accepted Gahlot's resignation which comes ahead of the National Capital's assembly polls scheduled in 2025.

Gahlot's letter also criticized AAP for shifting its focus from advocating for the public's welfare to prioritizing political agendas. He attributed this shift to the party's failure to provide essential services to Delhi residents.