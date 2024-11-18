Kharge seeks justice, slams PM Modi after NPP withdraws support from BJP

After National People's Party (NPP) on Sunday withdrew its support from the N Biren Singh-led BJP Government in Manipur, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the state but "moving across entire world," and demanded "justice" for the people who are suffering for months.

Condemning the attitude of Central Government, Kharge emphasised that the Prime Minister's absence is conspicuous, especially when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has taken the initiative to visit the state and even started his padayatra from there to Mumbai.

"I just want justice, irrespective of who rules Manipur. PM did not go there and people of Manipur are suffering for months together, for years together. What is the PM doing? He is moving across entire world, entire Maharashtra and Jharkhand. But he is not going to Manipur," the Congress chief said.

"Rahul Gandhi went there. He started his padayatra from there to Mumbai, Maharashtra. Where is Mr Modi? He has no face to go there...I condemn the attitude of Central Government," he added.

Congress MP Kunwar Danish Ali said that as the Sun rises in the east, the trend of withdrawing support has also begun from the northeast claiming that one day JD(U) or TDP will withdraw the support and PM Modi-led government will collapse.

"Sun rises in the east. The days of BJP are coming to an end. The trend of withdrawing support has begun from the northeast. Support to Manipur Government has been withdrawn now by one of their allies. One day you will get to hear that JD(U) or TDP has withdrawn the support and Modi Government will collapse," he said.

"They made a lot of promises and came to power, but they have not fulfilled any demand till date. The situation in Manipur is before everyone...They have nothing to do with any of this, they are busy only with politics of 'baanto' and 'kaato'...You will wake up one morning and get to know that JD(U) and TDP have withdrawn the support, on whose crutches the Central Government is walking," Congress leader Ali added.

This comes after NPP on Sunday withdrew its support from the BJP Government in Manipur with immediate effect amid the ongoing tensions in the state.

Meghalaya CM and NPP Chief Conrad Sangma wrote a letter to BJP National President JP Nadda and said that the Manipur government under the leadership of Biren Singh has "completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy."

"The National People's Party would like to convey its deep concern over the prevailing law and order situation in the State of Manipur. In the last few days, we have seen the situation further deteriorate where many more innocent lives have been lost and people in the State are going through immense suffering," the letter said.

"We strongly feel that the Manipur State Government under the leadership of Biren Singh has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy," the BJP ally said in the letter.

"Keeping the current situation in mind, the National People's Party has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh led Government in the State of Manipur, with immediate effect," the letter further said.

Meanwhile, NPP MLA and National Secretary (Political Affairs) Sheikh Noorul Hassan said that as it is mentioned in the letter that because of the failure of the present CM N Biren Singh in bringing peace and normalcy in the state, the law and order is completely messed up in the state.

"In the letter issued by national president Conrad K Sangma, he has mentioned and it is known fact that because of the failure of the present CM N Biren Singh and his Govt in bringing peace and normalcy in the state, the law and order is completely messed up in Manipur... There is no law and order, no normalcy, there is no roadmap ahead to bring peace and normalcy in Manipur," Hassan said.

"This unfortunate violence and conflict that is taking place for the last 18n months has completely eroded the confidence of general public today in the street...We are also under scrutiny of the general public, what are we doing as we were supporting the BJP-led Govt from outside without condition. But the present Govt failed to bring back normalcy and peace in the state so finally the national president has taken the step in this regard," he added.

The NPP MLA said that the party will go with the general public and is not a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"NPP will go with the general public, the wishes of the general public...NPP is part of NDA. We have withdrawn from Manipur on the demand and seeing the prevailing law and order situation and the wishes of general public. We have not withdrawn on our own will," he said.

The exit of National People's Party will not affect the government as the BJP holds an absolute majority in the state.

In the 60-member Manipur Assembly, the BJP currently holds 37 seats on its own, a majority well above the halfway mark of 31. The NPP has 7 MLAs in the state assembly.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.