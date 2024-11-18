Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / AAP a sinking ship: Delhi Congress chief after Gahlot's resignation

AAP a sinking ship: Delhi Congress chief after Gahlot's resignation

While Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said many of the issues consistently raised by his party have now been pointed out by Gahlot

Kailash Gahlot
Kailash Gahlot | Image: X@kgahlot
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 7:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Sunday called the Aam Aadmi Party a sinking ship after its senior leader and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot quit the party.

While Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said many of the issues consistently raised by his party have now been pointed out by Gahlot in his resignation letter.

Yadav said that two of the reasons cited by Gahlot in his resignation letter to former chief minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal were the AAP government's failure to clean the polluted Yamuna river and the corruption in the construction of the 'sheeshmahal'.

The BJP had dubbed Kejriwal's former official residence 6 Flagstaff Road as 'sheeshmahal', alleging that he spent crores on luxury items and modern facilities. 

Gahlot has also heaped more charges on Kejriwal by mentioning the "embarrassing and awkward controversies like the 'sheeshmahal' which are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the AAM AADMI", Yadav said.

The AAP has lost the faith and trust of the people, and the party's disintegration was on expected lines, he added.

More From This Section

Premium

PM Modi at VfB Stuttgart summit: India, Germany up their game in Europe

Kailash Gahlot quits AAP ahead of Delhi polls, flags 'grave challenges'

NPP withdraws its support from BJP-led govt in Manipur over fresh violence

Pressure from ED, CBI forced Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot to quit: AAP

Manipur burning, PM Modi hasn't visited and Amit Shah not acting: Venugopal

On the issue of Yamuna cleaning, Sachdeva claimed, "Despite receiving Rs 8,500 crore from the Centre, no progress has been made. Kejriwal, who claims moral high ground, must answer these allegations instead of deflecting questions."  He said it is shameful that whenever an AAP leader leaves the party, the entire Kejriwal team claims they left under the pressure of the ED or due to greed and personal gain.

Sachdeva also claimed that the politics of Kejriwal's team is entirely based on character assassination and opportunism.

It is disgraceful that leaders like Gahlot or Rajkumar Anand, once hailed as Kejriwal's trusted allies, are now being labelled by team Kejriwal as those who left due to the fear of the ED, maligning their character and portraying them as weak, the BJP leader added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

AAP govt to set up new model of law and order in Punjab, says Kejriwal

Maharashtra will reject BJP's hate rhetoric, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Oppn parties in Punjab slam Centre's land 'allotment' for Haryana Assembly

AAP's Mahesh Khichi elected as Delhi mayor, Ravinder Bharadwaj deputy mayor

Amanatullah's bail in Delhi Waqf matter exposes PM Modi's 'false case': AAP

Topics :AAPAAP governmentCongressDelhi

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story