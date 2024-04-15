Home / Politics / Excise policy scam: ED's reply sought over Kejriwal's plea against arrest

Excise policy scam: ED's reply sought over Kejriwal's plea against arrest

The bench asked the ED to file reply to the plea by April 24, and said the matter would be heard in the week commencing April 29

The high court had dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's petition challenging his arrest by the ED and subsequent remand in the federal agency's custody | (PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 1:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Enforcement Directorate on a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta issued notice to the ED on Kejriwal's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order that had upheld his arrest in the case.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The bench asked the ED to file reply to the plea by April 24, and said the matter would be heard in the week commencing April 29.

The high court had on April 9 upheld his arrest in the money-laundering case, saying the ED was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.

The high court had dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's petition challenging his arrest by the ED and subsequent remand in the federal agency's custody.

The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

He is in currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against arrest

Another setback for Arvind Kejriwal as SC denies to hear his case today

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Delhi HC denies Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest, CM to remain in jail

LS polls: BJP's Sankalp Patra has nothing for poor, says Rahul Gandhi

Kerala will ensure its voice is heard in Parliament this time: PM Modi

ECI permitted WB to pay ex-gratia to families affected by storm: Adhikari

BJP's manifesto presents blueprint of new, better India: Yogi Adityanath

BJP slams K'taka CM over his post on demolition of 'illegal' houses in Goa

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalEnforcement Directoratemoney laundering case

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story