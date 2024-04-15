BJP's manifesto presents blueprint of new, better India: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday described the BJP's election manifesto as "a blueprint of a new and better India".

He added that the citizens of the country have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee of making India developed and self-reliant.

"Modi's guarantee means taking forward the concept of developed India through self-reliant India with the spirit of development of all sections of people without discrimination," the chief minister said at the BJP headquarters here.

"This resolution declares a decisive war against corruption. It is based on Modi's guarantees. This is the first general election in which a feeling of confidence about the results is being seen across the country because people have faith in Modi ji's guarantee," he said.

Yogi said the party's manifesto was released on the anniversary of the architect of Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar because "youth, women, poor and farmers are the priorities" of the BJP.

"The country's ambition is Modi ji's mission. This country has faith in Modi's guarantee. His guarantee is a symbol of public trust," he said.

The BJP released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto -- 'Sankalp Patra' -- on Sunday, prioritising development and welfare while shunning populist measures and contentious issues like the NRC, with the prime minister pitching for electing a strong and stable government in an uncertain world.