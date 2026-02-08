Facing democracy test, Bangladesh at a crossroads ahead of elections

In its manifesto, Jamaat-e-Islami has called for “friendly and cooperative” relations with India. While it does not mention Pakistan, it places emphasis on prioritising ties with Muslim-majority countries. The document is silent on the safety and security of religious minorities, including Hindus. By contrast, the BNP manifesto promises legal protections to ensure the safety of life, property and places of worship for minorities, along with government stipends and welfare programmes for leaders of all faiths. It states that religion is a matter of individual choice, but that the state represents all citizens and will guarantee the right to practise religion and celebrate festivals without hindrance. According to the 2022 census, Hindus make up around 8 per cent of Bangladesh’s population.