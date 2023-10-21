Home / Politics / Fake news creates unrest, affects country's economy: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Fake news creates unrest, affects country's economy: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

"It is the responsibility of the government and the police system to see and treat all people equally," Siddaramaiah said

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 12:57 PM IST
Fake news creates unrest in society, affecting the country's GDP and per capita income, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday.

He asked police to take strict legal action against those spreading fake news.

Speaking at a Police Remembrance Day programme after paying tribute to martyrs at the Martyrs' Park on Mysore Road, the chief minister spoke about the problems being created by fake news. He said it is creating unrest and spreading hatred widely.

"It is the responsibility of the government and the police system to see and treat all people equally," Siddaramaiah said.

"False and hateful news is harmful to the country's GDP. The per capita income of the people is also affected as a result of unrest. Therefore, strict legal action should be taken against websites that spread fake news and those who operate them," Siddaramaiah said.

With the advancement of technology, the police department is facing new challenges, the chief minister underlined. Stating that cyber crimes are increasing along with improvements in cyber technology, he said it should be stopped effectively.

The CM emphasised upon the necessity to provide more safety and security to women, children and senior citizens.

He also stressed that the traffic system should be made more efficient to run smoothly.

"Police system works to enhance the dignity of the state and the government. There is a direct relationship between development and law and order," Siddaramaiah noted.

He pointed out that there will be more investment when law and order is proper in the state, which will increase job creation and speed up development.

As a result, the per capita income of the people of the country will also increase, he added.

He called upon the police department to strictly maintain the law and order of the country.

Siddaramaiah told the gathering that additional police posts have been created and Rs 100 crore will be given for the purchase of new vehicles.

Speaking about the welfare measures initiated by the government for police personnel and their families, the chief minister announced that the group insurance amount for police personnel who die while on duty will be increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

He also apprised the gathering that Rs 450 crore will be provided for the construction of 2,125 houses for police personnel.

According to him, Rs 100 crore has been provided for the health benefit of police personnel and officials. Siddaramaiah said the fixed deposit is kept for the health and treatment of retired staff.

He added that seven police public schools are being started in seven districts for the education of children of police personnel, apart from police canteens that are being set up.

Topics :KarnatakaSiddaramaiahFake news India

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 12:57 PM IST

