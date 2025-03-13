'Secessionist sentiments': FM Sitharaman slams DMK over ₹ symbol change

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (March 13) criticised the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government for altering the rupee symbol in its state budget logo. The newly-unveiled logo featured 'Ru', the first letters of the Tamil word Rubaai, which represents the Indian currency in the regional language. FM Sitharaman took to X expressing her concerns, she said, "All elected representatives and authorities are sworn under the Constitution to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of our nation. Removing a national symbol like '₹' from the State Budget documents goes against that very oath, weakening the commitment to national unity." She added, "This is more than mere symbolism, it signals a dangerous mindset that weakens Indian unity and promotes secessionist sentiments under the pretence of regional pride. A completely avoidable example of language and regional chauvinism."

Well within rights: DMK

Meanwhile, defending its decision, the ruling DMK asserted that using Tamil in the budget logo was well within its rights and that no rule prohibits such a change. The party maintained that there was nothing wrong with incorporating the native language. Notably, Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu is set to present the 2025-26 budget in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday.

However, the move drew sharp criticism from the opposition AIADMK and BJP, with both parties accusing the DMK government of trying to divert public attention from more pressing issues. BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai also condemned the decision.