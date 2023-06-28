FIR against Malviya shows how far Gandhi family can go to hide truth: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday launched a scathing counterattack on the Congress over the registration of an FIR against its IT department head Amit Malviya in Karnataka, claiming that the Gandhi family has again given a proof of how far it can go to suppress the truth if it gets power.

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani reiterated her party's allegations against Rahul Gandhi that he "hobnobbed" with people with suspicious credentials, including those close to billionaire investor George Soros who wants to "destabilise" the democratically elected Indian government, during his recent visit to the US.

She also attacked Gandhi for the involvement of Tanzeem Ansari of the Islamic Circle of North America in hosting a programme of the Indian diaspora during his visit, saying Ansari has an organisational link with the Jamaat-e-Islami.

A House of Representatives resolution in the US had earlier expressed concern about the threat posed to democracy by theocratic groups operating in south Asia, she told reporters, adding that a part of the resolution highlighted about the affiliation between the Islamic Circle of North America and the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Apparently referring to the FIR against Malviya in the Congress-ruled Karnataka, she said her party is "in receipt of information with regards to an FIR against a position taken by the BJP with regards to Rahul Gandhi's US visit."



She said the Gandhi family has again given a proof of how far it can go to suppress the truth if it gets power.

The question that has been left unanswered by the Congress is whether it is true that Gandhi met Sunita Vishwanath during his trip to the US, she asked.

"When it is known to every Indian what George Soros intends to do, why is Gandhi hobnobbing with those who are funded by George Soros? It's also evident that this is not the only Soros connection. Even in Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka the Global VP of the Open Society Foundation, funded by George Soros, was found accompanying Gandhi," she said.

The Karnataka police have registered an FIR against Malviya for "promoting enmity within groups" and "instigating people" by posting a video allegedly mocking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media.

The case was registered following a complaint from Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee member Ramesh Babu in connection with a tweet posted by Malviya recently, police said on Wednesday.