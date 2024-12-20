Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Congress will be finished if it continues spreading lies, says Haryana CM

He alleged the Congress lacks a clear policy, direction, and leadership, and has resorted to lies and deception to secure votes

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 7:09 AM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Thursday said the Congress will be completely finished by 2029 if it continues "spreading lies".

"If the Congress continues spreading lies, by 2029, it will be completely finished," Saini said in a scathing attack on the Congress while addressing a public meeting in Pundri in Kaithal district.

He alleged the Congress lacks a clear policy, direction, and leadership, and has resorted to "lies and deception" to secure votes.

Referring to the Lok Sabha elections, the chief minister recalled that Congress leaders started saying that if Narendra Modi were to become prime minister for a third term, the Constitution would be at risk.

He said, however, that there is no threat to the Constitution, and if anyone is in danger, it is the Congress party itself.

Addressing a 'Dhanayad rally' in the Pundri Assembly constituency, Saini highlighted that each region and town in Haryana has its own distinct food culture, citing Pundri's famous "Firni" and Gohana's Jalebi as examples of local pride.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, he said that some leaders are not even familiar with Haryana's culture.

He said that the "double-engine" government will undoubtedly fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Saini accused the Congress of exploiting the poor when they were in power in the country for over five decades.

Speaking on this occasion, Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal expressed confidence that Haryana will continue to progress on the path of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Saini.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

