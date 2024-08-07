Flying drone without permit: Case registered against BRS leader KT Rama Rao

A case has been registered against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao for allegedly flying a drone without permission during his recent visit to the Medigadda barrage, part of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. The visit on July 26 was intended to highlight and expose the issues caused by the Congress government at the barrage.

What is the Kaleshwaram irrigation project? The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, or KLIP, is the largest multi-stage lift irrigation project in the world, initiated by the Telangana state government on the Godavari River. It covers around 500 km across 13 districts in the state. Media reports indicate that the entire project, which was inaugurated in 2019, cost around Rs 80,000 crore.

Medigadda barrage issue

The Medigadda barrage, which has faced significant damage to some of its piers, has been a contentious point between the ruling Congress and BRS. Last November, the National Dam Safety Authority found the barrage severely compromised and in need of full rehabilitation. This issue was a focal point in the last Legislative Assembly elections, with the damage occurring during the previous BRS regime.

During his visit, Rama Rao inspected the flood intensity of the River Godavari and posted drone visuals of the barrage on social media platform X.

The action led to a complaint by Vali Shaik, resulting in a case being registered against Rama Rao and two former BRS legislators under sections 223 B r/w 3 (5) of BNS (disobedience). The case was registered on July 29 in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

BRS accuses state govt of harassment

BRS sources have criticised the case as government harassment, pointing out that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had previously termed the act of flying drones a trivial issue. This statement indicates that the BRS does not expect the case to have serious consequences.

The incident recalls a similar situation in March 2020, when Revanth Reddy was arrested by Narsingi Police in Telangana for using a drone to capture images of a farmhouse owned by KT Rama Rao. At that time, Reddy was charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Act and subsequently sent to 14-day judicial custody.

