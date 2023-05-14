Home / Politics / For next 5 years win people's hearts: Sibal to Congress after Karnataka win

For next 5 years win people's hearts: Sibal to Congress after Karnataka win

A day after the Congress' big win in Karnataka polls, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal urged his former party to win people's hearts for the next five years in the state by being open and non-discriminatory

Press Trust of India New Delhi
For next 5 years win people's hearts: Sibal to Congress after Karnataka win

1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 10:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A day after the Congress' big win in Karnataka polls, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday urged his former party to "win people's hearts" for the next five years in the state by being open, honest and non-discriminatory.

The Congress on Saturday made a stunning comeback in Karnataka, ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority in a morale booster win that will be key for reviving its electoral fortunes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Karnataka, winning elections is tough. Winning people's hearts is tougher! For the next 5 years win people's hearts by being: open, honest, non-discriminatory."

The BJP lost for not being any of this, he added.

Earlier reacting to the poll results, Sibal had tweeted, "The PM lost, The people of Karnataka won. No to :40%, Kerala story, Divisive politics, Arrogance, Falsehood.

Congress deserved to win".

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Karnataka elections: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wins back Gulbarga

Karnataka elections: JD(S) heading for one of its worst performances

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 11:30 am

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 12:30 pm

Karnataka polls: Shivakumar stages dharna alleging govt machinery's misuse

After year-long hiatus, AAP back in Lok Sabha following Jalandhar win

BJP wins big in Ayodhya-Mathura-Varanasi municipal polls amid makeover

Will the South write the script of Congress' revival one more time?

Naveen steers clear of Oppn unity; Cong says it's to keep agencies out

Topics :Kapil SibalCongressKarnataka Assembly electionsKarnataka elections

First Published: May 14 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story