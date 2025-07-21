Former Kerala CM, CPI-M leader V S Achuthanandan died at the age of 101

Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan died on Monday at the age of 101. He was undergoing treatment for cardiac arrest in a private hospital since last month.

CPI (M)'s official X handle confirmed Achuthanandan's demise. "Red Salute to Comrade VS Achuthanandan! Veteran communist leader and Former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan passed away at the age of 101 on July 21," the handle posted. "His life of struggle and unwavering dedication to the cause of the people will forever be an inspiration," the post added.

Tributes for the key figure in Kerala's political history quickly started pouring in on X. Mourning the passing of the former CM, Shashi Tharoor said in an X post, "A giant of Kerala's Communist movement, VS rose from humble origins to become a hugely popular mass leader where he earned the respect of all. He will be mourned by millions of his devoted followers".

Longest-serving Opposition leader ALSO READ: Execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen stayed: Centre tells SC Founding member of the CPI (M), Achuthanandan remained a member of CPI (M) Politburo from 1985 until July 2009. He was one of the most respected communist leaders in the country. Popularly known by his initials VS, Achuthanandan served as the Kerala CM from 2006 to 2011. At the age of 82, he became the oldest person to assume the CM's office. Achuthanandan also served as the chairman of administrative reforms in the state. Having served as the leader of the opposition for 15 years, Achuthanandan became the longest-serving opposition leader in Kerala's Legislative Assembly.

Achuthanandan's contributions During his tenure as the CM, Achuthanandan took up various initiatives to ensure social justice and brought major land reforms. One of these initiatives was the demolition drive launched in Munnar, which helped the state government reclaim acres of illegally occupied land, said a DNA report. Another demolition drive at Kochi's MG Road helped claim a long-lost shoulder of the road. According to a report by Hindu, Achuthanandan had played a crucial role in convicting former minister R Balakrishna Pillai for corruption. The veteran leader also introduced free software in the state's public education system, thereby helping scores of youngsters develop much-needed technical skills.