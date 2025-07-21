Home / Politics / Will send BJP to detention camps post 2026 assembly polls: TMC's Abhishek

Will send BJP to detention camps post 2026 assembly polls: TMC's Abhishek

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee claimed that after the 2026 Bengal Assembly polls, it is the BJP that will be electorally 'sent to detention camps and wiped out' from the state

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek
Claiming that the BJP is a Bangla-Birodhi party (anti-Bengal party), Banerjee alleged that it has consistently targeted Bengalis for speaking their mother tongue. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday tore into the BJP, branding it a 'Bangla-Birodhi' party, alleging that it wants to send Bengalis to detention camps.

He also claimed that after the 2026 Bengal Assembly polls, it is the BJP that will be electorally "sent to detention camps and wiped out" from the state. 

ALSO READ: Citizens' group condemns incidents targeting Bengali-speaking migrants 

The BJP wants to take Bengalis to detention camps. I want to tell them clearly after the 2026 elections, it is you whom we will send to the detention camps, the TMC national general secretary said, addressing TMC's Martyrs' Day rally.

Claiming that the BJP is a Bangla-Birodhi party (anti-Bengal party), Banerjee alleged that it has consistently targeted Bengalis for speaking their mother tongue. 

Just because we speak Bengali, we are being targeted. Why doesn't the BJP take action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his continuous attacks on the Bengali language? It shows their true colours, he asked.

Banerjee said that if required, TMC MPs would speak in Bengali in Parliament in the ongoing session.

Let the BJP try to stop us. If needed, we will speak in Bengali inside Parliament during this session and see if they dare silence our voice, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TMC Abhishek Banerjee All India Trinamool Congress BJP West Bengal

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

