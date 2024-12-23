Priynaka slams BJP for GST on exam forms, says 'turning dreams to income'

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP over levying GST on examination forms, saying the government had turned the dreams of parents who saved every penny to prepare their children for exams into a source of income.

The Congress general secretary shared an examination form of the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute, Sultanpur, that showed 18 per cent GST was being charged.

"The BJP cannot provide jobs to youngsters but it is definitely rubbing salt on the wounds by charging 18 per cent GST on examination forms. GST is being charged on every government job form, including Agniveer," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"After filling the form, if the paper is leaked due to the failure of the government or if there is corruption, then this money of the youngsters is wasted," she said.

Parents sacrifice their lives and save every penny to educate their children and prepare them for the exams but the BJP government has turned their dreams into a source of income, Priyanka Gandhi said.